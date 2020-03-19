|
Eugene S. Soliday, formerly of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor, Doylestown Township, Pa. He was 93.
He was the husband of 59 years to the late Barbara Anna (Meinen) Soliday until her passing on Oct. 23, 2009.
Born Feb. 18, 1927 in Red Hill, Pa., he was the son of the late Alvin and Cora (Reiter) Soliday. A 1944 graduate of Quakertown Community High School, Quakertown, Pa., he attained his Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Agriculture of Penn State University, State College, Pa., in January 1949.
Eugene was employed by the Montgomery Bucks Farm Bureau, Souderton, Pa., for 37 years, first as an outside salesman and then, as the business grew, as the nutritionist and responsible for quality control in the feed mill. Following the acquisition of the Farm Bureau by Agway in 1987, he moved into feed sales and poultry service work, retiring in 1990.
He made several volunteer trips overseas. He spent a month in Haiti helping to build swine and poultry production as a Rotary volunteer. Eugene and his wife, Barbara, made three month-long trips as Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Association to volunteer in Czechoslovakia, Latvia and the Ukraine helping to improve local agriculture.
Eugene was a member of First United Methodist Church, Perkasie, Pa., for over 50 years. He was a 50-year member of the Souderton-Telford Rotary Club. He was an active Board Member of Highland Park Campmeeting, Sellersville, Pa. A founder of the Lancaster Veterinary Nutrition Forum, he was an active member of the Turkey Council of the Pennsylvania Poultry Federation and the Nutrition Council of the American Feed Manufacturers.
He and his wife were also snowbirds to Lehigh Acres, Fla. for many years.
He is survived by four children, William E. Soliday and his wife, Bernadette, of Greenville, S.C., Daniel L. Soliday and his wife, Cheryl, of Perkasie, Pa., Kathryn A. Kratz and her husband, Alan, of Quakertown, Pa., and Theodore D. Soliday and his wife, Vikki, of Zionsville, Ind.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two half brothers, Robert Bruce Soliday of Altoona, Pa. and David Soliday and his wife, Donna, of Nappanee, Ind.; and two half sisters, Donna Belle of York, Pa. and Faith Mowry and her husband, Steven, of Roaring Spring, Pa.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date in May 2020 at Highland Park, Sellersville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Park Campmeeting Association, P.O. Box 5, Sellersville, PA 18960.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie, Pa.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 19, 2020