Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Eva M. Zaute Obituary
Eva M. (Buchert) Zaute of Warminster joined her husband Walter, son Richard, and grandson Brett Nelson, in heaven on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. She was a loving and gracious 102 years old. Always ready with a beautiful smile, she was loved by all who knew her.

A hairdresser for over 35 years; she also did amazing handiwork like crocheting, knitting, and embroidery.

She is survived by her daughter, Loretta Nelson, her grandsons, Bob Nelson (Laurie), Brian Nelson (Jean), and Matthew Zaute (Sara); five loving great-grandchildren, Jordan, Hailey, Tyler, Brandon, and Luke; and grandson-in-law, Alex.

Though we will miss her here on Earth, we know that Heaven has gained an angel.

Relatives and friends are invited to Eva's Life Celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, immediately followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park.

Flowers are welcome, but if you would prefer to make a donation, donations may be made in Eva's name to either the American Diabetes Assoc., diabetes.org/donate, or to the of America, alzfdn.org/donate.

Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 15, 2019
