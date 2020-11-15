Evelyn Betty Radelow was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Philadelphia. She passed away in the Phoebe Richland Home Care Center, Richlandtown, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.Betty was preceded in death by her parents, George H. and Doris Elizabeth Logan, and her older brother, George T. Logan.She is survived by her husband, Hans, to whom she was married for 70 years. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyne, and numerous nieces and nephews.Betty graduated from Olney High School, Class of 1947. She was employed by INA as a secretary in the secretarial pool. She retired in 1958 as a Property Insurance Underwriter and as an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of CIGNA (formerly INA) Reinsurance.Betty was a longtime member of the Community of Christ Church, worshipping in the Hulmeville, congregation in Middle Atlantic Mission Center. She served in many capacities and was an Elder up to the time of her passing.She was active in the Church youth programs, spending 30 years as a counselor and instructor in camps for senior high school age youth at Deer Park Camp and Retreat Center in New Hope, Pa.Betty and her husband enjoyed traveling and they visited almost all of the United States and Canadian Provinces. They also made many trips to the UK and western European countries.After living in New Hope, Pa. for 50 years, Hans and Betty moved to their present home in Doylestown, Pa. in 2010.Betty will be missed by all. They will miss her pleasant personality and ever present sunny smile.Betty's Life Celebration will be celebrated at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Betty's name to Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, 108 S. Main St., Richlandtown, PA 18905.Leaver/Cable of Buckingham