Evelyn (Brandy) Barr of Chalfont passed away peacefully Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020, at her residence in Chalfont after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 76.
She was born Aug. 14, 1944 in Wichita Falls, Texas, and was the daughter of the late Henry Kovnesky and the late Collette Reynolds.
She was the loving sister of Diedre Einsel and the late Robert Kovnesky.
She is survived by her beloved daughters Jaquelyn Gutherman (Daniel) of Bristol Pa. and Frances Brandenburg of Ambler Pa.; three grandchildren, Gregory, Brandon and Leighton Bell; and five great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Anthony, Cadence, Kaylee and James Bell.
She was an amazing friend to many and had many accomplishments throughout her life. She was an LPN/RN, founder of the ladies auxiliary of the B.P.O.E. 970 of Bristol; HIV coordinator at the Bucks County Health Dept.; recording secretary of the Chalfont Lions Club; a member of the New Britain Baptist Church where she volunteered at the food larder, and a volunteer at the "Be Our Guest" homeless dinner at the 1st UMC of Bristol.
Friends and family are invited to attend her Memorial Service Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at New Britain Baptist Church, 22 East Butler Ave., New Britain, PA. Please remember to follow current social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to the Abramson Senior Center Hospice, 1425 Horsham Rd. N. Wales PA 19454 Attn: Hospice Care; American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
; American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org
or the the Chalfont Lions Club, PO Box 21, Chalfont, PA 18914.
