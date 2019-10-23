Home

Evelyn L. Manogue of Warminster, Pa. passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by her family and close friends at Doylestown Hospital. She was 98.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Edgar Manogue, her son, William Manogue, and daughter-in-law, Carol Manogue.

Evelyn is survived by two grandsons, Mark and Eric Manogue (Kwang Ae), and five loving great grandchildren, Rose (Manogue) Hill (David), Mark Manogue Jr., William Manogue (Jessica), Andrew Manogue, and Natalie Manogue.

The Manogue family will receive relatives and friends at noon on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the family home, 1357 Foster Road, Warminster, PA 18974, for a celebration in memory of Evelyn.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 23, 2019
