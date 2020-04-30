|
|
Evelyn May Smith of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of Sellersville, Pa., passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va. She was 94.
She was the wife of 68 years to Luther V. Smith until his passing on Oct. 5, 2014.
Born in Quakertown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Russell and Margaret (Stettler) Moll. She was a 1943 graduate of Sell-Perk High School, Perkasie, Pa.
Evelyn was employed by the former EMICO, Bedminster, Pa., for 18 years until retiring in 1981. Previously, she worked in the cafeteria at the South Junior High School in the Pennridge School District, Perkasie, as well as the Pittman Electric Co. and the former U.S. Gauge Co., both in Sellersville.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sellersville, where she sang in the church choir and served on the Spiritual Life Committee.
Evelyn was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1539 Auxiliary, the Nase-Kraft American Legion Post No. 255 Auxiliary, and the V.F.W. Forrest Lodge No. 245 Auxiliary, all in Sellersville. An avid cook, she also enjoyed gardening, birdwatching and playing pinochle.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Tyson and her husband, Donald, of Harrisonburg; three grandsons, Ben Tyson and his wife, Rebecca, of Broadway, Va., Joshua Tyson of Goshen, Ind., and Phil Tyson and his wife, Pratiksha, of Kathmandu, Nepal; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail Hannah Tyson, Aimee Joanna Tyson, and Evan Daniel Tyson.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Smith in 1977, and a brother, Donald Moll.
Services with interment in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, Pa., will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 104 Green St., Sellersville, PA 18960.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 30, 2020