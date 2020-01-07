|
Evelyn (Roberts) Ozarski died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was 76.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., she lived in North Arlington, N.J., Rockaway, N.J., Erie, Pa., and Downingtown, Pa. before moving to Warrington 20 years ago. She was a parishioner of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in Warrington.
Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Buddy Ozarski; the devoted mother of Michele Putnam, Stephen Ozarski, Jeffrey Ozarski, Lorraine Smith and Janice Bogage; the cherished grandmother of Cameron, Hanna, Kyle, Erin, Carolyn, Jack, Logan, Petra and Keira; and the dear sister of Dorothy Boniewski, William Roberts, and the late James Roberts and Emma King.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. The visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, at the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 7, 2020