Evleen Post, of Ambler Pa., died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in the Sunrise Of Dresher after a brief stay. She was 91 years old.Born in Finod Easky, County Sligo, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Ann (Wall) Cawley.Evleen was a Deli Clerk for Acme Markets for over 30 years, of which she worked the longest at the former Ambler store before her retirement in 1996.Mrs. Post and her husband Vince were Long Time members of St. Alphonsus Parish in Maple Glen and the St. Alphonsus Seniors.Evleen loved spending time with her grandchildren in various activities such as Soccer, Theater events, and Scouting.Evleen's husband Vincent B. preceded her in death in 2015. She is the devoted mother of Vincent J. Post and his wife Vicki of Chalfont, and Joanne Perry and her husband Don of Shippensburg, PA. She is the loving grandmother of Alexandra, Harrison, Matthew, And Erin, and Great Grandmother of Ella.Evleen was the oldest of her siblings, Peter Cawley of Ardsley, Pa., Mae Finnegan of Southampton, Pa., Paddy Cawley of Ireland, Kevin Cawley of Ireland, Joseph Cawley of Ireland, Michael James Cawley of England and her Pre Deceased Brothers John Cawley And Anthony CawleyRelatives and friends may call Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church 1565 Temple Drive Maple Glen, Pa. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Msgr Brian Hennessey, Pastor as Celebrant. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.The family would appreciate remembrances in her name to St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA 19002.Photos and tributes may be shared at the website below.Urban Funeral Home