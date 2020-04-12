|
|
F. Dale Bishop of Sellersville, Pa. passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. He was 73.
He was the husband of 33 years to the late Geraldine K. (Temoshchuk) Bishop until her passing on April 27, 2006.
Born in Sellersville, he was the son of the late Francis M. and Virginia M. (Beer) Bishop.
A truck driver, Dale was employed for over 30 years by Hatfield Quality Meats, Hatfield, Pa., until retiring in 2014. Earlier, he worked for the Paul W. Histand Co., Doylestown, Pa., and I. G. Rosenberger, Silverdale, Pa. He also worked his whole adult life at Ken-Jan Farm, Perkasie, Pa., as a truck driver.
He was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie (Kellers Church), Pa., where he was a former Youth Advisor and served on the Outside Property Committee.
A member of the Board of Directors of the Bucks-Mont Two Cylinder Club, Dale restored old tractors and collected die-cast model trucks and tractors.
He especially loved his cat, Spooky, as well as taking trips to Lancaster. He particularly enjoyed having breakfast with friends at the Franconia Café.
Dale is survived by his nephew, Bradley Landis and his wife, Kim, and their family of Middlebury Center, Pa.; his niece, Amy Stefanowicz and her husband Jason, of Middlebury Center, and a great nephew, Mike Stefanowicz, also of Middlebury Center.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Ann Landis.
Graveside services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A public Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020