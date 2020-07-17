Felix Maieron, originally of Cleulis, Italy and formerly of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Abington Hospital. He was 89.He was the dear son of the late Felice Maieron and the late Maria (Primus) Maieron; the loving husband of Iside (Puntel); beloved father of Gloria Masorli and John Maieron (Maria), and the beloved grandfather of Lisa Pflugfelder (Michael), Michael Masorli (Jennifer), Angela Flores (Milton), and Laura Nardone (Marc). He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.Felix was preceded in death by four siblings.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, corner of Easton and County Line Roads, Warrrington. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.Angelone Funeral Home,Willow Grove