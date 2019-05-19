|
|
Filomena Ventresca of Hockessin, Del., and prior resident of Warminster, Pa., died peacefully May 15, 2019, at her daughter's home after a brief illness. She was 92.
Filomena was born in Bugnara, Italy, Abruzzo region, and was the daughter of the late Carlo and Consiglia (Berardi) Ventresca. Filomena had emigrated to Canada in 1955, with her daughter to join her husband of 61 years the late Panfilo Ventresca. They lived there until 1959 when her husband was sponsored by his uncle to come to the United States. They settled in Philadelphia, Pa.
Filomena had worked for the textile industry for 25 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting baby blankets for her grandchildren and her 17 godchildren, whom she always loved and adored.
She and her husband grew a large vegetable garden each year and shared with family, friends and neighbors. She loved canning tomatoes for sauce and then made her famous meatballs. She was always baking cookies for special functions and made her own bread, pasta, lasagna and especially pizza which she loved.
She had a great love for the Blessed Mother and prayed to her every Sunday at Mass.
A special thanks to Deacon Joe who came to the house on Sundays to give her communion when she was not able to attend Mass. She always gave out teddy bear hugs to everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Antoinette (Vince); her grandchildren, Cesidio (Barbara) of Newark, Del. and Renee Kugit (Michael) of Milford, Conn.; and her pride and joy, her great-grandchildren, Lydia, Tessa, Lucia and Cesidio Colasante Jr., Lilly and Michael Kugit. She was loved by her nieces in Canada, Maria Heij (John) and Rose Silvestri.
She was preceded in death by her son, Lucio; her brothers, Guido and Teodore; her sister-in-law, Pasqua; and brother-in-law, Felice Silvestri.
We want to thank her physicians, Dr. S Travis and Dr. E Kim who took great care of her through the years. Also thanks to the staff at Seasons Hospice for their support during this difficult time.
Filomena's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at St Robert Bellarmine, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church. Entombment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2019