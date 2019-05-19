Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Robert Bellarmine
856 Euclid Ave.
Warrington, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St Robert Bellarmine
856 Euclid Ave.
Warrington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Filomena Ventresca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Filomena Ventresca

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Filomena Ventresca Obituary
Filomena Ventresca of Hockessin, Del., and prior resident of Warminster, Pa., died peacefully May 15, 2019, at her daughter's home after a brief illness. She was 92.

Filomena was born in Bugnara, Italy, Abruzzo region, and was the daughter of the late Carlo and Consiglia (Berardi) Ventresca. Filomena had emigrated to Canada in 1955, with her daughter to join her husband of 61 years the late Panfilo Ventresca. They lived there until 1959 when her husband was sponsored by his uncle to come to the United States. They settled in Philadelphia, Pa.

Filomena had worked for the textile industry for 25 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting baby blankets for her grandchildren and her 17 godchildren, whom she always loved and adored.

She and her husband grew a large vegetable garden each year and shared with family, friends and neighbors. She loved canning tomatoes for sauce and then made her famous meatballs. She was always baking cookies for special functions and made her own bread, pasta, lasagna and especially pizza which she loved.

She had a great love for the Blessed Mother and prayed to her every Sunday at Mass.

A special thanks to Deacon Joe who came to the house on Sundays to give her communion when she was not able to attend Mass. She always gave out teddy bear hugs to everyone.

She is survived by her daughter, Antoinette (Vince); her grandchildren, Cesidio (Barbara) of Newark, Del. and Renee Kugit (Michael) of Milford, Conn.; and her pride and joy, her great-grandchildren, Lydia, Tessa, Lucia and Cesidio Colasante Jr., Lilly and Michael Kugit. She was loved by her nieces in Canada, Maria Heij (John) and Rose Silvestri.

She was preceded in death by her son, Lucio; her brothers, Guido and Teodore; her sister-in-law, Pasqua; and brother-in-law, Felice Silvestri.

We want to thank her physicians, Dr. S Travis and Dr. E Kim who took great care of her through the years. Also thanks to the staff at Seasons Hospice for their support during this difficult time.

Filomena's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at St Robert Bellarmine, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church. Entombment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now