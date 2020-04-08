|
Florence Ann Shultz of Warminster passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home. She was 92.
Born in Mahanoy City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Valansky, the beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Shultz, and the loving sister of Francis Valansky.
Florence was a retired employee of Prudential Insurance Company and a graduate of McCann's School of Business in Mahanoy City.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, in Florence's name.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 8, 2020