|
|
Florence D. (Ehmann) Nicolai of Willow Grove, formerly of Bridesburg, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at The Landings of Willow Grove surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Dougherty) Ehmann.
She was a graduate of Mastbaum High School, Class of 1953.
Throughout her lifetime Florence worked for Pop Warner football, Ellis Coffee Company, The Spectrum and eventually owned her own travel company called Great Bus Tours.
Florence was a Democratic Committee Person and worked with the Girl Scouts for many years in the Bridesburg area of Philadelphia. In her personal time she enjoyed traveling to Europe with her husband, Richard, and summers with her family in Wildwood, N.J.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon Houlihan (Robert) of Horsham. She was the beloved Nana of Meghan DiRaimondi (Chuck), Bobby Houlihan and Christine Houlihan, and proud Grand Nana of Charlie, Emily and Owen DiRaimondi, who brought her so much joy.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2014, and son in-law, Robert Houlihan in 2017.
Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Road, Hatboro. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. David Church, Summit Ave. and Easton Rd., Willow Grove. There is no morning viewing. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Florence's name to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 21, 2019