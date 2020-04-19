|
|
Florence Heyer Eichlin of Horsham passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was 92.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Heyer and Harold Eichlin; and her sister, Grace Matthy.
She is survived by her children, JoAnne "Josie" Heins, Eric Heyer (Laurie), and Lisa Bowman (Paul); six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Services are pending.
Donations may be made to St John's Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 19, 2020