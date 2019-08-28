|
|
Florence M. Bell, of Doylestown, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was 99.
Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of John H. Bell (Sharon) and Nancy Ebner (Walter); cherished grandmom of Alan Romanik (Dyann), Colleen Bell (Chris Haas) and Shawn Bell; caring great grandmom of Jake and Ben.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Florence's life celebration at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, followed by her funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd. Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Florence's memory to Doylestown Health Hospice would be greatly appreciated. To donate, make a check payable to Doylestown Health Foundation and in the memo state "Hospice-For Florence Bell." Mail check to 595 West State St. Doylestown, PA 18901.
Decker Funeral Home
Warminster, Pa
deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 28, 2019