Florence M. "Tootie" Simons, formerly of Hilltown Township, Pa., passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Lutheran Community at Telford, Telford, Pa. She was 93 years young.She was the wife of the late Gerald L. Simons, who died in September 1978.Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Earl and Florence (Villano) Seese.A 1944 graduate of Upper Moreland High School, Willow Grove, Pa., she attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pa., in 1948.Florence served as the Tax Collector for Hilltown Township from 1988 until retiring in 1996. Previously, she was employed by the Bucks County Council on the Arts, in data entry at the Bucks County Courthouse, Doylestown, Pa., and in the office at the Pearl S. Buck Foundation, Perkasie, Pa. Prior to her marriage, she taught at Bellville High School for two years.She was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Perkasie (Hilltown Township), Pa.She was a member of the Bucks County Council of Republican Women and the Hilltown Historical Society. She volunteered in the gift shops at the Pearl S. Buck Foundation and Grand View Hospital, Sellersville, Pa. She especially loved traveling around the world from China to Europe and around the United States.Florence was an innovative thinker her entire life – well ahead of her time. She was passionate about the arts and music. She never missed an opportunity to enjoy live music or a new Broadway show. She leaves her children with love and appreciation for music and culture, the greatest gift she could have given them. She especially enjoyed playing cards and was a great Bridge player.She is survived by eight children, Robert J. Simons and his wife, Deb, of Newberry, S.C., Theresa Simons and her husband, John Pusey, of Berwyn, Pa., Kathleen J. Simons of New Hope, Pa., Daniel P. Simons of Hilltown, Pa., Lloyd J. Simons of Hilltown, Pa., Margaret D. Simons of Quakertown, Pa., Thomas C. Simons, of New York, N.Y., and Karen M. Toth and her husband, Edward, of Sellersville, Pa; a daughter- in-law, Lauren Simons of Hatboro, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Bobby, Timothy, Christopher, Cary Lynn, Melissa, Joshua, Melissa, Jacquelyn, and Collin; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna Brown of Florida, and Janet Casanave Brown of Toano, Va.; and a brother, Robert Seese and his wife, Patricia, of Jenkintown, Pa.She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald M. Simons, and her son-in-law, Gerald Fratrik, husband of Kathleen Simons.Services with interment in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Hilltown, will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pearl S. Buck Foundation, 520 Dublin Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, or to the Hilltown Historical Society, P.O. Box 79, Hilltown, PA 18927.Bernard Suess Funeral Home,Perkasie