Florence Miniscalco (Flo), of Lansdale, Pa., formerly of Warrington, Pa., passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 19, 2020. She was 90.
Florence was born in Philadelphia, on June 6, 1930. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry Miniscalco for over 67 years.
Florence attended Olney High School and then worked at Provident Bank where she rose to the head bookkeeper position. Flo and Hank, as they were affectionately called by their friends, thought of each other as the perfect soulmates. Flo often said she would follow Henry to the end of the earth. Their love for each other carries on with their five children. Flo's love of all things family and her knack for having fun made her a favorite with family and her large circle of friends. Flo was always the life of the party and loved dancing. She would tell stories of sneaking out on school nights to go dancing with Henry. Their moves on the dance floor were unmatched. Henry coined Flo the best Jitterbugger in town.
In addition to having been a great wife and mother, Flo was the ultimate Renaissance woman. Flo organized the women in the Olney neighborhood to block traffic until the city installed a light at a dangerous intersection where children crossed to go to school. Flo won and got the light installed. She was a reputable astrologer/psychic who did work professionally and offered readings to anyone who asked. Her accuracy in her readings were uncanny. It was never unusual to walk into her house and find a napkin or scrap of paper with someone's horoscope chart written on it. Florence was President for many years of the Mother's Club at St. Helena's Church in Philadelphia and served as den mother and girl scout leader in Olney for many years. Flo didn't skip a beat when she moved to Cheltenham in 1966; she became active in St. Joseph's parish as well as Cheltenham Elementary PTA. Flo was politically active in supporting local judges and state representatives and most recently, was very involved with the community of Legacy Oaks in Warrington, Pa.
Flo was a familiar, face in North Wildwood, N.J., where she owned the always crowded Corner Store at 11th and Ocean Aves. for 10 years. Flo's big personality and love for her customers shone daily, as families trekked from all the shore points for her famous deli sandwiches and heaping ice cream cones. She served all her customers as if they were sitting at her kitchen table. Flo was an amazing cook and loved throwing her annual Christmas eve parties. She enjoyed going to the beach, especially North Wildwood N.J. and Naples, Florida.
She is survived by her five children: Richard Miniscalco (Genie), Susan Bilotti (Joseph), Henry Miniscalco (the late Donna), Ron Miniscalco (Donna), Gina Karras (Tasso); 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Calvin Pashley. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Pashley and a sister, Eleanor Paulson. Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Florence Miniscalco to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Pediatric Epilepsy Program, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104. www.give2.chop.edu
