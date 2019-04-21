Home

She was the loving mother of William Fay, Maura Scott, Kristin Sauers, and Timothy Fay, and the loving grandmother of Caitlin Sauers, Walter Scott III, Alyssa Sauers, J. Brynne Fay, Tara Fay, and William Scott.

Born Nov. 26, 1933, Florence attended Little Flower High School, earned her BA in Philosophy/French at Chestnut Hill College, and MA in Philosophy at St. John's University, N.Y.

Florence was a lifelong teacher, student, and a fierce supporter of the arts. She taught Reading, Literature, Philosophy, and Ethics at the high school and university level, most notably at Archbishop Ryan High School (40+ years) and LaSalle University, among other institutions.

A celebration of her life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Church of the Holy Family, 234 Hermitage St., Philadelphia, PA 19127.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019
