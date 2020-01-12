|
Florence "Flossie" Scarpill (Barlow), of Warminster, passed away on Jan. 9, 2020. She was 93.
Flossie graduated from Hatboro High School in 1945.
She was a lifetime member of Nativity of Our Lord Church, and was a member of Warminster Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Flossie worked at Lansdale Tube, C&B Toys, and Archbishop Wood High School for Girls for 31 years. On June 28, 1946 Flossie married her love Charley.
Wife of the late Charles Scarpill, Flossie is survived by her loving daughter Bridget Witts (Luke); beloved grandchildren Jaime Lynn Witts, Brittany Kenyon (Justin), Lauren Falcone (Stephen), and Steven Scarpill; cherished great-grandchildren Kaylee Witts, Evaline Shott, Rowan Witts, Amelia Falcone, Anabelle Falcone, Aislynn Falcone, Finley Kenyon, Kye Kenyon, Alexander Falcone, and Carly Scarpill.
Flossie was preceded in death by her son Charles Scarpill.
Relatives and friends are invited to Flossie's Life Celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa 18974, and to her funeral mass at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Rd., Warminster, Pa 18974 on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery.
