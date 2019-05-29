Home

Florence V. Cummings Obituary
Florence V. Cummings of Quakertown died May 28, 2019, in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She was 89.

She was the wife of Larry Cummings. They were married 45 years last July.

Born in Mt. Carmel, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harold and Sara (Fry) Weaver.

Before retiring, she worked in the housekeeping department at Quakertown Manor and was an assistant at a child daycare.

She was a member and on the Ladies Auxiliary of the former Assembly of God in Quakertown.

Florence enjoyed crocheting.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Mary Keller (Charles) of Quakertown, and Susan Ruiz (Rigoberto) of Dublin, Calif.; a son, David Cummings (Rita) of Sacramento, Calif.; a sister, Alma of Sunbury; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Haley of Lansdale; and 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Haley.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1162 Doylestown, PA 18901.

Published in The Intelligencer on May 29, 2019
