|
|
Floyd C. Gladfelter, 86 of Hatfield, Pa., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday Dec. 24, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born April 1, 1933 in Shelly Pa., he was the son of late Charles and Ethel Gladfelter.
Floyd graduated from Quakertown High School in 1951. He was employed by Green Tweed until he joined the Army. Floyd proudly served our country. He was Honorably discharged in 1956. Later that year, Floyd joined Bell Telephone Co. He was a lineman in the Quakertown area and then was a switchman in the Lansdale office.
He retired in 1986, after 30 years. Floyd proudly served the Norristown Bell Credit Union since 1972. He served 48 years as the treasurer, and was on the Asset Liability management committee and the Investments Committee. He will truly be missed by all.
Floyd married the late Nancy Thayer Gladfelter in April 1959. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage. They loved to travel, visiting Alaska, Panama Canal and the east coast from Maine to Florida. Every trip was an adventure and they loved to venture onto the untraveled pathways and find life's hidden gems.
Floyd was loved by nearly everyone. He excelled in repairing everything, gardening, and wood working . If you needed a hand, he was the first to show up and do whatever it took to get the project done. His kindness will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Floyd's wish was for you to spread kindness throughout this world.
Floyd is survived by his brother Leroy Gladfelter (Sheryl) of Perkasie, his daughter Gail Rowen of Lansdale, his grandchildren Brandon Rowen (Melissa) of Macungie and Amber Ziegler (Aaron) of Pennsburg. Floyd adored his great grandchildren Floyd, Hannah and Oliver and was always ready with a picture and a story.
A memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 28 at Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine, Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite pet rescue or a cancer research facility.
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home
www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019