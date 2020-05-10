|
Floyd Wm. Nellett of Horsham passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 97.
He was the beloved husband of the late M. Beverly (Gibbons) Nellett, with whom he had shared 50 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, Floyd was the son of the late Theron and Barbara (Hylmar) Nellett.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and rose to the rank of Chief Torpedoman. He served aboard the USS Melville (AD-2) and USS Gyatt (DD-712).
Most of Floyd's professional career was spent with ITT Nesbitt, ending his career as Production Control Manager. He also was active in the Boy Scouts. Floyd was both Pack 137 Cub Master and Troop 137 Scout Master.
One of Floyd's proudest accomplishments was walking down and back up the Grand Canyon at age 75 with his wife, two sisters and brother-in-law.
Floyd is survived by his five children, Charles E. Nellett (Katherine), M. Beverly Huffman (Alan), Floyd W. Nellett Jr. (Susan), Marc W. Nellett (Kathleen), and Barbara G. Martens (David). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, his sister, Helen Hiller, brother-in-law, Robert Leach, and other loving family and friends.
A private viewing and funeral will be held because of the current restrictions, and a memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, PA 18976.
To share memories and condolences with Floyd's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020