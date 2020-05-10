Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Viewing
Private
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Nellett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Wm. Nellett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Wm. Nellett Obituary
Floyd Wm. Nellett of Horsham passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 97.

He was the beloved husband of the late M. Beverly (Gibbons) Nellett, with whom he had shared 50 years of marriage.

Born in Philadelphia, Floyd was the son of the late Theron and Barbara (Hylmar) Nellett.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and rose to the rank of Chief Torpedoman. He served aboard the USS Melville (AD-2) and USS Gyatt (DD-712).

Most of Floyd's professional career was spent with ITT Nesbitt, ending his career as Production Control Manager. He also was active in the Boy Scouts. Floyd was both Pack 137 Cub Master and Troop 137 Scout Master.

One of Floyd's proudest accomplishments was walking down and back up the Grand Canyon at age 75 with his wife, two sisters and brother-in-law.

Floyd is survived by his five children, Charles E. Nellett (Katherine), M. Beverly Huffman (Alan), Floyd W. Nellett Jr. (Susan), Marc W. Nellett (Kathleen), and Barbara G. Martens (David). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, his sister, Helen Hiller, brother-in-law, Robert Leach, and other loving family and friends.

A private viewing and funeral will be held because of the current restrictions, and a memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, PA 18976.

To share memories and condolences with Floyd's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -