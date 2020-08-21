1/
Frances V. Grunmeier
Frances "Vicki" Grunmeier, of Line Lexington, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was 82.

She was the loving wife of 50 years to the late Robert H. "Barney" Grunmeier.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Ida (Beaty) Kay.

Vicki served in the U. S. Air Force.

Over the years, Mrs. Grunmeier had been employed at Bell Telephone, with the Hatfield Police Department, and on the Bucks County Board of Elections.

An avid shuffleboard player, Vicki had also enjoyed crocheting and was a master of the aggravation game (marbles).

Mrs. Grunmeier was the devoted mother of Robert H. Grunmeier II, Michael L. Grunmeier, Dawn M. Howieson, and Traci L. Forner and the beloved grandmother of Robert H. Grunmeier III, Daniel T. Grunmeier, Casey M. Grunmeier, Kenneth L. Croissette, Jeremy D. Klock, Jennifer A. Molenar, Jami L. Grunmeier, Benjamin J. Schlegel, and Lily G. Swiderski. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren: Robert H. Grunmeier IV, Victoria A. Molenar, Ava E. Grunmeier, Jaxson P. Grunmeier, Mason D. Grunmeier, and Rylee J. Grunmeier; her sister, Shirley Detwiler; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy Kay Jr. and Larry Kay.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Vicki's name may be made to Grand View Hospice, Grand View Health Foundation, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 21, 2020.
