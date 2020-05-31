Francis B. Remmey Jr.
After almost 83 years, Francis B. "Frank" Remmey Jr. was called to his eternal home by his savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Frank was born July 6, 1937 in Philadelphia and grew up in Cheltenham, graduating from Cheltenham High School as captain of the football team. He attended Franklin Marshall college prior to a career in production and sales of Packaging Materials Companies in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Frank was a kind and loving husband to his wife of 60 years, Lillian, and beloved by his four sons, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A true "Good Sportsmanship Guy," he taught the ethic to his sons. He was a loyal fan of Philadelphia sports teams and Big 5 college basketball.

His joy and pleasure was spending time in summer at Ocean City, N.J. with his family.

Besides his wife, Lilian, he leaves his sons, Brian (Cindy), Paul (Trish), Wes (Mercedes), and Clarke (Cyndi); grandsons, Jed, Kegan, Jonathan, and Jacob; granddaughters, Brynne, Caitlin, Julia, Jessica and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Addison and Tyler; and also a dear sister, Carol Remmey Della Penna.

A longtime member of the Lutheran Church, Frank enjoyed Men's Bible Class, social gatherings and supporting youth ministries.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Frank's name to the Youth Ministry of St. Paul's Church, 301 N. Main St., Doylestown PA 18901, or to the VNA of East Falls, 3300 Henry Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19129, whose care of him in the last few weeks was kind and compassionate.

Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2020.
