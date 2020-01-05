|
|
Francis Beggs (Frank) McCrea died in his sleep in Doylestown, on Friday, Jan. 3. He was 97.
Frank is survived by three adoring daughters: Karen McCrea of Essex, VT; Christine McCrea Krolik (Jeff) of Hillsborough, CA and Beth McCrea LaBeff (Don) of Grand Haven, MI. He was notably close to his children, who were often heard to say that they "won the Dad lottery." He had five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Frank's beloved wife of 30 years, Jean, preceded him in death in August 2019.
Frank was a loving and loved stepfather to her daughters Nancy Schuyler (Gary), Denise Steskal (Michael DeSalvo) and Donna Winslade (Jesse) and her son, Stephen Graeber (Donna), their children and grandchildren.
Family, friendship and faith were always at the center of Frank's life. He was the fourth of six McCrea children who grew up in Awbury Park, Germantown, where their father, William McCrea (Mary) was park superintendent. For their entire lives, all of the McCrea siblings counted each other as their closest friends. Frank is survived by his younger sister and brother, Eileen Knorr of Atlanta and, Tom, of Fort Washington.
Frank was a longtime parishioner at the New Britain Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and an extraordinarily popular member of the congregation. He had a deep faith and had a lifetime commitment to spreading the word of God. He was active for 50 years with Gideons International and was never without a sympathetic ear, a caring spirit and testaments in his pocket, which he regularly gave out to those whom he encountered.
In addition to his service to the church, Frank was a longtime mainstay of Town and Country Players, and had featured roles in over 40 productions. Frank was a human jukebox with a library of lyrics in his head. Most everything reminded him of a song, and his clear tenor voice often serenaded his friends and family.
Frank served as a Naval officer and was a proud WWII veteran. He had a long and successful career with General Motors, followed by 15 years spent as a manufacturer's representative.
He was paid tribute in the Congressional Record on the occasion of his 90th birthday as follows: "Frank McCrea is a member of what we have rightfully come to call the Greatest Generation. His is everything we have come to celebrate about that celebrated group: a devoted son, brother and father; an unquestioning patriot; an extraordinary servant to his faith, and a true citizen of his community."
Services will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 11 a.m. at New Britain Baptist Church, 22 E Butler Ave, New Britain. The family has asked that donations be made to Gideons International, PO Box 1162, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020