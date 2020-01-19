Home

Francis Golden Obituary
Francis Patrick "Frank" Golden passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was 65.

Frank was born in Philadelphia, to Elizabeth (O'Hagan) and John Golden. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Anne.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen; daughter, Sarah; step-children, Michael Costello, Mary Kate Black, Jack Costello, Jim Costello, and Liz Costello; grandchildren, Grace, Owen, Lauren, and Charlie; siblings, Elizabeth Paciolla, Marianne Dotzman (Richard), Thomas Golden (Mindy), and Patrice Blanchard (Robert); and several nieces and nephews.

Frank's family will receive relative and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Frank's family has requested donations in his name be made to Special Olympics of Bucks County, 3535 Rockview Drive, Bristol, PA 19007.

Condolences may be sent to Frank's family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 19, 2020
