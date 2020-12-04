Francis J. McHughFrancis J. McHugh, formerly of Hatboro and Ann's Choice, passed peacefully on November 30, 2020. He was 91 years old.Born in Mt. Carmel, PA, he was the son of the late Magdalene Shuda McHugh and James McHugh. He is survived by sons Francis J. McHugh, Jr. (Gail) and David J. McHugh (Eileen), grandchildren Mary Katherine, Brian (Megan), and Mark (Amy), great grandchildren Miller, James, Hayden, Jeffrey, Colette and Quinn, and many nieces and nephews.Francis' work journey included extended time at Standard Press Steel/Columbia Hallowell and Upper Moreland School System transportation.He enjoyed a 63-year marriage and life partnership with Helen A. McHugh (deceased). Their great joy was caring for each other, their sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Services and interment will be private due to current circumstances. Family and friends will gather at a future date to celebrate the life of Francis and Helen.Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, Hatboro