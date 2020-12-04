1/1
Francis J. McHugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis J. McHugh
Francis J. McHugh, formerly of Hatboro and Ann's Choice, passed peacefully on November 30, 2020. He was 91 years old.
Born in Mt. Carmel, PA, he was the son of the late Magdalene Shuda McHugh and James McHugh. He is survived by sons Francis J. McHugh, Jr. (Gail) and David J. McHugh (Eileen), grandchildren Mary Katherine, Brian (Megan), and Mark (Amy), great grandchildren Miller, James, Hayden, Jeffrey, Colette and Quinn, and many nieces and nephews.
Francis' work journey included extended time at Standard Press Steel/Columbia Hallowell and Upper Moreland School System transportation.
He enjoyed a 63-year marriage and life partnership with Helen A. McHugh (deceased). Their great joy was caring for each other, their sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Services and interment will be private due to current circumstances. Family and friends will gather at a future date to celebrate the life of Francis and Helen.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved