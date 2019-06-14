Home

John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Francis J. Taddei Obituary
Francis J. Taddei of Hatboro passed on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was 91.

He is survived by his wife, Marie A. (Scholly) Taddei; his children, Marie Dillon (Kevin), Karen Cardamone (Virgil), Frank Taddei, Richard Taddei, and Kathleen Deschaine (Scott); a brother, Spencer Taddei; sisters, Margaret Kilroy and Carol Andrusko; 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter-in- law, Lauren Taddei, and seven siblings.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. David R.C. Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be at St. John Neumann Cemetery.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 14, 2019
