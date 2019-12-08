|
Francis X. Doyle Jr. of Hatboro passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was 32.
He is survived by his parents, Francis X. Doyle and Patricia A. (Conahan) Doyle; his sister, Mary P. Farrell (Martin); his grandmother, Agnes Conahan; and his nephew, Jack J. Farrell. He was preceded in death by his brother, John J. Doyle.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, at John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. David RC Church, 316 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Autism Cares or National Brain Tumor Society.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019