Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis X. Doyle Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis X. Doyle Jr. Obituary
Francis X. Doyle Jr. of Hatboro passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was 32.

He is survived by his parents, Francis X. Doyle and Patricia A. (Conahan) Doyle; his sister, Mary P. Farrell (Martin); his grandmother, Agnes Conahan; and his nephew, Jack J. Farrell. He was preceded in death by his brother, John J. Doyle.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, at John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. David RC Church, 316 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Autism Cares or National Brain Tumor Society.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -