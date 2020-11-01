Frank Albert Dulski, longtime resident of Doylestown, died October 24, 2020 in Rochester Hills, Michigan. He was 89.



Frank was born December 22, 1930, in Chicago, IL, son of the late Louis and Bernice Dulski.



Frank was a Korean war Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Henley. He was a graduate of Mammoth County College and was an Electrical Engineer working for Leeds & Northrup, and eventually retiring from General Dynamics.



Frank loved to fish and loved animals, but he most enjoyed talking to people. He married Viriginia Black in 1955 and enjoyed 44 years of marriage until her passing in 1999. Frank is the loving father of Virginia Hanrahan, the late Janet Drysdale Bouc, and Jacquelyn (James) Whitesel ; beloved grandfather of Arjun Zazueta, Jessica Lyn Smalley, James F. Whitesel, John Colin Whitesel, Caitlyn Hanrahan and great grandfather of Anakin Smalley, Joselyn Smalley, Natalie Smalley and Sade Zazueta. Dear brother of Walter Dulski, Mildred Heinzel and Virginia Lego.



Graveside Services & Military Honors will be held at Milford Cemetery on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m.



Arrangements in care of Pixley Funeral Home, Auburn Hills, MI. Local Arrangements in care of Stroyan Funeral Home.



