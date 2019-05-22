|
Frank E. Pool Jr. of Bedminster Township passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his residence. He was 80.
Frank and his beloved wife, Violet, would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year.
Frank worked as a roofer for Histand Brothers for 47 years. After retiring from Histand Brothers, Frank worked part-time at Bucks Country Gardens for 10 years.
Frank was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Perkasie, where he volunteered as an usher.
Frank was a life member of the Ottsville Fire Company, where he held numerous positions, including Chief. Frank was also a member of the Plumsteadville Ambulance.
In his free time, Frank enjoyed going to Treasure Lake and Potter County. Frank and Violet were foster parents for over 30 years, and were always willing to help anyone in need.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by three sons, Gregory Pool (Elizabeth), Jeffery Pool, and Robert Pool (Kathryn); five grandchildren, Eric Robinson (Janine), Brian Robinson (Jennifer), Keith Robinson, Brandon Pool, and Noel Beyrer; seven great-grandchildren, Evan, Trevor, Emma, Mackenzie, Brayden, Hunter, and Cheyene; a brother, John Pool; three sisters, Bonnie Renner, Elaine Lutz, and Carolyn Beecher; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by a daughter, Laciae Pool.
Frank's funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Road, Perkasie, PA 18944. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton & Keller's Church Rds., Plumsteadville, Pa., and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, or the Ottsville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 26, Ottsville, PA 18942.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 22, 2019