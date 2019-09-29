|
Frank J. Emig Jr. of Huntingdon Valley, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was 94.
Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Etterly) Emig; his children, Frank J. "Bud" Emig III (Francine Moore), Joseph J. Emig, and James F. Emig; and his grandson, Matthew Emig. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Swift.
Frank was a World War II Army veteran, serving with Patton's 528th.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. David RC Church 316 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. There is no viewing Tuesday morning.
In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated ()
John J. Bryers Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 29, 2019