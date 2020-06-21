Frank J. Passanante Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Passanante Jr. of Horsham, Pa. passed away June 16, 2020. He was 60.

Born in Abington, Pa. he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Myers) Passanante. He was the husband of Susan (Miller) Passanante and father of Matthew (Valerie) Passanante and Shannon (Jeffrey) Giulian.

He was the brother of Linda (Kevin) Kaiser and Paul (Kim) Passanante.

Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ava, Alanna and Ashton and many nieces and nephews. His three grandchildren were his pride and joy!

Frank enjoyed working in the yard & taking care of his vegetable garden.

Frank was retired from SPS Technologies as a machinist.

Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, June 25, 2020 after 10 a.m. until time of his Life Celebration Service at 12 noon in The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster.

Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to namimontcopa.org.

Decker/Givnish

Life Celebration Home,

Warminster, PA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Service
12:00 PM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Frank, we will never forget you. I don't believe a nicer man existed. We could not see each other for a long time and then meet up and you always acted as if you saw us yesterday. Rest In Peace, cuz. You deserve it. Love you.
Tina Grimm
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved