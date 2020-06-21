Frank J. Passanante Jr. of Horsham, Pa. passed away June 16, 2020. He was 60.
Born in Abington, Pa. he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Myers) Passanante. He was the husband of Susan (Miller) Passanante and father of Matthew (Valerie) Passanante and Shannon (Jeffrey) Giulian.
He was the brother of Linda (Kevin) Kaiser and Paul (Kim) Passanante.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ava, Alanna and Ashton and many nieces and nephews. His three grandchildren were his pride and joy!
Frank enjoyed working in the yard & taking care of his vegetable garden.
Frank was retired from SPS Technologies as a machinist.
Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, June 25, 2020 after 10 a.m. until time of his Life Celebration Service at 12 noon in The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster.
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to namimontcopa.org.
Decker/Givnish
Life Celebration Home,
Warminster, PA
Born in Abington, Pa. he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Myers) Passanante. He was the husband of Susan (Miller) Passanante and father of Matthew (Valerie) Passanante and Shannon (Jeffrey) Giulian.
He was the brother of Linda (Kevin) Kaiser and Paul (Kim) Passanante.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ava, Alanna and Ashton and many nieces and nephews. His three grandchildren were his pride and joy!
Frank enjoyed working in the yard & taking care of his vegetable garden.
Frank was retired from SPS Technologies as a machinist.
Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, June 25, 2020 after 10 a.m. until time of his Life Celebration Service at 12 noon in The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster.
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to namimontcopa.org.
Decker/Givnish
Life Celebration Home,
Warminster, PA
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 21, 2020.