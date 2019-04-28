Home

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Frank LaRosa of Doylestown passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was 89.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Florence (Marsala) LaRosa, Frank was a resident of Doylestown since 1948.

Frank was the beloved husband of Nancy LaRosa; devoted father of Gregory LaRosa (Kathleen); step-father of Kenneth, Jeffrey, Stephen, and Peter Liebold, Ruth Anderson, and the late Karl Liebold Jr.; dear brother of Robert LaRosa; loving grandfather of Catherine and Olivia LaRosa. He also is survived by eight stepgrandchildren and five step-great grandchildren.

A memorial service for Frank will be planned in the near future.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 28, 2019
