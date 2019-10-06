Home

Shelly Funeral Home
5930 Easton Road
Plumsteadville, PA 18947
(215) 766-8800
Frank McKenna

Frank McKenna Obituary
Frank McKenna of Bedminster Township passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 76.

Frank was the loving husband of Nancy McKenna.

Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late James and Elvera McKenna.

Frank was a self-employed machinist the majority of his working years. In his later years, Frank worked part-time as an Uber driver as he always enjoyed meeting and talking to new people.

In his free time, Frank enjoyed traveling out West, and taking trips to the Jersey Shore. He loved the outdoors. Frank found pleasure sitting by the creek at his home, taking long walks with his dogs, and watching the birds. His favorite way to relax was to sit in his car and listen to the rain. He loved carpentry work and could fix anything and everything. Frank always enjoyed helping anyone that was in need.

In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his sons, Jonathan McKenna and Frank Austin; two grandchildren; two sisters, Emily Hanley (Frank), his twin, Vera Nocentino (Albert); and many nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by a brother, James McKenna, and a sister, Maybelle Wasiluk.

Frank's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton and Kellers Church roads, Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until his service. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to the Bucks County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's Web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2019
