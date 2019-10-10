|
Frank P. Guthier Sr. a longtime resident of Holland Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at his daughter's residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 92.
Frank was the beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (Lyons) Guthier.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Frank Adam and Edith Guthier.
Frank proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Mount Baker.
He retired 30 years ago as a brewer from Christian Schmidt's Brewery in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia, Pa. He also worked part time nights and weekends at Liberty Bell Park for over 20 years.
He enjoyed many winters at his Florida residence with his loving wife, Anna.
Frank is survived by his eight children, Nancy Nowosielski (Robert), Frank P. Guthier, Jr. (Sharon), Patricia Barton (Charles), Debra Meyer (Lawrence), Edward Guthier (Evelyn), Claire Copeland (Wayne), William Guthier (MaryAnn), Sharon Leary (David) and his sister Claire McLaughlin. Frank was Pop-Pop to his 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929.
Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to ZERO- The End of Prostate Cancer, 515 King St., Suite 420, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 10, 2019