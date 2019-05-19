|
|
Frank S. Gartner of Horsham passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 90.
He was the beloved husband of Grace L. (Baxter); loving father to his daughters, Linda Bruno (Michael LeMaitre) and Barbara Ehlmann (Mark); cherished Poppy of Jennifer Spadaro (Vincent), Kimberly Ehlmann, Stephanie Ehlmann (Matthew Weaver), and Mark Ehlmann Jr.; loving great-grandfather of Dominick Spadaro; and caring brother of the late Joseph Gartner, the late Henry Gartner, and Robert Gartner (Patricia). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Frank and Grace were married in 1950 at the Holy Nativity Episcopal Church of Rockledge. They shared their life together living in Hatboro, Pa., Pocono Pines, Pa., Bradenton, Fla., and Horsham, Pa.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Frank's Life Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Craft/ Givnish of Abington 1801 Old York Road. Abington, PA 19001. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank's name made to the Abington Heath Foundation or the American Kidney Fund would be greatly appreciated.
Craft/Givnish of Abington
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2019