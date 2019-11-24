|
Frank S. Krystyniak, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, Nov. 18, 2019 at Hope Hospice, Fort Myers, Fla.
Frank was born to Helen Krystyniak on March 18, 1936 in Scranton, Pa. and graduated from Scranton Central High School in 1953, where he lettered in football, baseball and swimming. He was captain of the high school swim team and a member of the Football All Scholastic Scranton Dream Team in 1952.
A 1957 graduate of East Stroudsburg University, he also lettered in football, swimming and baseball, and is a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1955 championship football team. In 1959 he married Kathryn A. Hahn, and this past year they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
He went on to teach science, health & physical education for 36 years in the Pennridge School District, Perkasie, Pa., and coached football for 30 years, seven of which were as head coach. In addition, he served as a PIAA official for 28 years, spent many summers teaching swimming lessons and managing a local community pool, and directed a social & recreational program for developmentally challenged young adults at the Penn Foundation for Mental Health. Throughout his teaching & coaching career, Frank touched the lives of many young students and athletes, and his enthusiastic and energetic personality will be missed by all.
In addition to athletics, Frank was a member of St. Stephen's UCC in Perkasie, where he served on the Church Consistory for several terms and taught adult Sunday School classes. Upon retirement, he & his wife Kathryn traveled extensively throughout the US and Canada in their motorhome, and Frank assisted with the Penn Coachmen chapter of the Family Motorcoach Assoc. where he served a number of years as a National Director.
Frank & Kathy spent over 10 years as "Snowbirds", traveling between their homes in Pennsylvania and Florida with the seasons, before moving permanently in 2017 to Estero, Fla., and becoming members of the Fort Myers Congregational United Church of Christ.
Frank is survived by his wife Kathryn; two sons, Steve of Cape Coral, Fla., and Gary of Stuart, Fla.; a granddaughter, Rileigh who is attending the University of North Florida in Jacksonville; two sisters, JoAnn Valvano of Dunmore, Pa., and LuAnn Kaszuba of Scranton, Pa.; as well as several nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Fort Myers Congregational UCC, 8210 College Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33919 and all are welcome. The family is considering an additional Celebration of Life, to be held in Perkasie, Pa. at a future date, perhaps in the Spring of 2020. Memorials in Frank's memory, may be sent to Fort Myers Congregational UCC, at the previously noted address, or to Hope Healthcare Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 24, 2019