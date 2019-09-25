|
|
Frank Sabol passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. He was 85.
He was of Gwynedd Estates and formerly of South Philadelphia.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a former educator in Philadelphia School System and a wrestling coach.
Survived by one sister, Eleanor Pirozek.
Relatives and friends are invited to his service at 11 a.m., Thursday, at First Presbyterian Church of Ambler, 4 S. Ridge Ave., Ambler, PA 19002.
William R. May Funeral Home
Glenside~North Wales
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 25, 2019