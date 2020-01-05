|
|
Frank Somma Jr. of Kintnersville, Pa. died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in his home. He was 88.
He was the husband of Patricia (Fenningham) Somma. They celebrated 49 years of marriage last September.
Born in Orange, N.J., he was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Anna (Champi) Somma.
Frank was an Engineer for the Naval Air Development Center in Johnsville, Pa. before retiring.
He coached Little League at Silver Creek Association and was a Cub Scout leader for Cub Scout Pack 81. He also manufactured toy soldiers and was a member of the National Capital Model Soldier Society.
Frank was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Francis John, Charles G. (Amy), and William Joseph, and two grandchildren, Dylan and Will.
Services were held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,
Quakertown
www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020