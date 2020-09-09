1/1
Frank V. Vesci Sr.
Frank V. Vesci Sr. passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his residence in Chalfont, Pa. He was 62.

He was born in Philadelphia to Rosemary (Catrambone) and the late Vincent F. Vesci.

Frank was the beloved husband for 43 years to Geri (Mumenthaler); the loving father of Jaime Diehl (Brian), Donnamarie Doucette (Rich), Diana Haeussler (Eric), Kathy Banks (Andrew), and Frank V. Vesci Jr.; the dearest brother of Annemarie Cutler (fiancé, David), Rosemary Vesci, Vincent F. Vesci Jr. (Missy), and the late Cathy Vesci; and the cherished grandfather of Joey, Justin, Jacob, Noah, Will, Jack, Sam, Ellie, Liam, and Angela.

He was the owner and operator of Frank Vesci Auto Service in Glenside, Pa. for 40 years before retiring. Frank was an active member of St. Jude Church in Chalfont.

He had a passion for all things baseball. Frank cherished all his years watching and coaching his son's baseball teams, collecting classic cars, attending car shows with his buddies, and spending time with his dog, Doc.

The family will receive friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the LUNGevity Foundation will be greatly appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
