Frank W. "Bud" Wenger, Jr., a long-time Sellersville civic leader, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in ManorCare Health Services, Montgomeryville. He was 93.
He was the beloved husband of the late Alma (Fosbenner) Wenger for 44 years, until her death in 1994.
Born in Silverdale, he was a son of the late Frank W., Sr. and Irene K. (Miller) Wenger.
Mr. Wenger was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, stationed in the Philippines and Korea from 1945-1947. He was the last surviving Silverdale resident to have served in WWII.
After his return stateside, Bud worked on his father's farm. He later was employed in the data processing department of the former U.S. Gauge, a division of Ametek, Sellersville for 43 years.
Mr. Wenger was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sellersville, where he sang in the choir, served many years on the Consistory, and got great pleasure working with the young people in Youth Fellowship.
Elected to the Sellersville Borough Council in 1964, Bud served for over 40 years. He represented the borough on the Holiday House Recreation Authority, on the Pennridge Gallery of the Arts Committee, and on Sellersville's Winterfest Committee. He also was active with the Bucks County Boroughs Association.
Bud was a life member of the Sellersville Fire Department, a long-time member of Nase-Kraft Post 255 American Legion, and the VFW Forrest Lodge Post 245, both of Sellersville.
Always a dedicated supporter of the Sellersville Museum and the Sellersville Historical and Achievement Authority, Bud also was active with the Pennridge Community Center.
An avid reader and political observer, Bud also enjoyed following Penn State football and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mr. Wenger is survived by his two sons, Jay A. Wenger and his wife, Patricia, of Perkasie, and Gary L. Wenger, of Sellersville; two grandchildren, Daniel J. Wenger and his wife, Jennifer, of Quakertown, and Jodi L. Wenger, of Chalfont; and a great-grandson, Levi J. Wenger.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Boyer.
Funeral services are private. Interment with full military honors will be held in Sellersville Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in St. Paul's U.C.C. at some future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Wenger's name may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 104 Green St., Sellersville, PA 18960 or to the Sellersville Fire Department, P.O. Box 315, Sellersville, PA 18960.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020