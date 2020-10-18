1/
Frank William Andree Sr.
Frank William Andree Sr. passed peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his son, Ed's home, in Willow Grove, surrounded by family.

Born May 24, 1930, on Meehan Avenue, Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, Frank's parents moved to Fulmer Heights in 1943.

He graduated Upper Moreland High School in 1949, where he played both in the band and on the football team. Frank joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951, and was the bugler at Parris Island. He was an active duty Marine for 14 months, and in the Marines Reserve for seven years.

Frank married Margy Lowry from Glenside, in 1951, and had four sons, Frank William Jr., John Mark (Robin), Edward Alfred (Gloria), and Richard Bruce (Annette).

Frank worked at Bell Telephone for 42 years. He was a trumpet player and played for many Christian organizations throughout the years.

For Frank's 90th birthday this past May, he was surprised with a drive by from the Delaware Valley Model A Ford Club, and was featured on 6abc/WPVI.

Frank is survived by three of his children, John, Ed, and Rick; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Frank Jr., in 2004.

Frank also was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Robert "Jim" and Melvin David.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090, where the funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 18, 2020.
