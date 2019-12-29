|
Frank Xavier Lavin Jr. of Center Valley, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was 73.
Born July 17, 1946 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Franics X. Lavin Sr. and Kathryn C. (Jacobs) Lavin.
After graduating from Lansdale Catholic High School, Class of 1964, Frank went on to work as a butcher, eventually moving up to become the national meat and seafood director for A&P Food Stores for 41 years until his retirement.
He was a lifetime member of Coopersburg Social Hall and was an avid fisherman, traveling around the world to fish.
He is lovingly remembered by his partner of 18 years, Kathleen DeSimone; his family in Marshfield, Massachusetts, including his children: Stephanie Fallon, Francis X. Lavin III, and Erin Myketey, his grandchildren: Micaela Rotenberger, Kathryn Fallon, and Nicholas Fallon, his great-granddaughter, Raelyn, and the mother to his children, Virginia Galli Lavin. He is also remembered by his siblings, his two sisters, Carole Lavin Grimes and Mary Lynch and her husband, Mike, and his brother, Robert Lavin.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Lavin.
A viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., all at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 5050 St. Josephs Rd., Coopersburg, PA 18036.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to Dominic's Dynasty for JDRF online at www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=7784&pg=team&team_id=280345.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019