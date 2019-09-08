|
Fred A. Walters passed away peacefully at his home in Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, surrounded by his wife, Martha, and his son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Annie.
He was born in Philadelphia to Albert and Lucille Walters on Sept. 18, 1931.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Albert and Carl.
He is survived by his brother, Louis "Skip", and several nieces and nephews.
Fred met his wife, Martha, in 1973 while working for a freight consolidation company. They were married in 1975 and lived in Pennsylvania until moving to Nevada in 2014.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, Fred served his country from 1951 to 1955. He was employed by Bucks County and worked at Neshaminy Manor Home for 22 years. He retired in 2007.
A family greeting (10 a.m.) and memorial service (11 a.m.) will beheld Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Las Vegas Church of the Nazarene, 3825 Pecos-McLeod. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Immanuel Church of the Nazarene, 1260 Welsh Road, Lansdale, Pa., where friends and family may greet the Walters starting at 10 a.m.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be sent to the Las Vegas Church of the Nazarene, Immanuel Church of the Nazarene, or to the PAN Foundation (Prostate Cancer), P. O. Box 76408, Baltimore, MD 21275-6408 (www.panfoundation.org).
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019