Fred J. Topel Jr.

Fred J. Topel Jr. Obituary
Fred J. Topel Jr. of Warrington, Pa. passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was 72.

Born in Abington, Pa. on June 29, 1946, he was the son of the late Fred J. and Elizabeth T. (Walsh) Topel.

He was raised in Warrington and graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in 1964. He received an associate degree from Bucks County Community College and went on to earn his B.S. degree from Rider College, where became a member of Phi Kappa Psi.

In 1974 he turned his childhood love of trains into a lifelong career working as a locomotive engineer for Penn Central, Conrail, and SEPTA. During his 45-year long career on the railroad, he also earned his real estate license, became a registered nurse and got a massage therapist certificate.

He had an insatiable love for learning. He was particularly interested in science, nature, mechanics and history. The only thing that rivaled his love for learning was his passion for rescuing discarded objects that could be tinkered with and brought back to life. He was venerable Mr. Fix-it and had the carpentry, electrical and mechanical skills to fix anything. He spent most of his free time with family, watching movies, shopping for antiques and playing Pokemon Go.

He is survived by his children, Cynthia Krysiak (Warren), Fred J. Topel III (April) and Alexy Quercetti, along with his grandchildren, Audrey Topel and Farrah Krysiak. He is also survived by his sisters, Ann Marie Woods and Lisa Shimer, and several nieces and nephews. Other very special people in his life were Karen Topel, Lisa Quercetti and friend, Carol Martsolf.

He was kind, generous, funny and had a beautiful soul that touched anyone who knew him. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend and will be loved and missed always.

Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.

Send condolences through the funeral home's web site below.

Doylestown

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 8, 2019
