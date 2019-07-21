Home

Fred Schneider of Hatboro passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was 81.

He was the husband of Roberta Schneider for 56 years.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Fred was the son of the late Fred and Dorothy Schneider.

A loving and devoted father and grandfather. Strong family ties allowed for extra special holiday and birthday celebrations with family and friends. He loved people and music, a joy to be around.

As a man of great love and kindness, he will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.

Fred is survived by his children, David Schneider of Hatboro, and Sharon Kachel of Chalfont and her husband Steve and their daughter Stephanie.

His memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Calvary Chapel in Chalfont, 150 E Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 21, 2019
