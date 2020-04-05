|
Freda L. Reid, formerly of Dublin, Pa., passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Columbia Cottage, Wyomissing, Pa. She was 85.
She was the wife of the late Jozy Reid, who died Jan. 7, 2003.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Carnegie) Shelley. She was a 1952 graduate of Frankford High School, Philadelphia.
Freda worked in the Housekeeping Department at Heritage Towers, Doylestown, Pa., from 1988 until retiring in 2000. Previously, she was employed by the Cartex Corp., Doylestown.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Perkasie, Perkasie, Pa., where she volunteered for 13 years in the Nursery and Infant Nursery and for 12 years as a Pioneer Girls Leader. She was particularly fond of photography and taking pictures as well as reading and walking. She enjoyed music, especially old time hymns, and collecting lighthouses. She especially loved family gatherings.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph D. Reid and his wife, Patricia, of Keysville, Va., William H. Reid and his wife, Sandra, of Womelsdorf, Pa., and Harry S. Reid and his wife, Stephanie, of Reno, Nen.; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Reid of Jim Thorpe, Pa.; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard Shelley and his wife, Barbara, of North Port, Fla.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard A. Reid in 2010, three sisters, Sarah Morrell, Clara Donat, and Mabel Reithmeyer, and four brothers, William, Andrew, Charles and Samuel Shelley.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with a private interment in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Perkasie. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date in Summer 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Perkasie Building Fund, 1600 N. Fifth St., Perkasie, PA 18944.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie, Pa.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 5, 2020